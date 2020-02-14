Sources: India offers US its dairy, chicken access in bid for elusive trade deal with Trump - Reuters

Citing people familiar with the protracted India- US trade talks, Reuters reports that India has offered to partially open up its poultry and dairy markets in exchange for a limited trade deal when US President Trump’s officially visits the country later this month.

Key Points:

India has offered to allow imports of US chicken legs, turkey and produce such as blueberries and cherries and has also offered to cut tariffs on chicken legs from 100% to 25%. US negotiators want that tariff cut to 10%.

The Modi government is also offering to allow some access to India’s dairy market, but with a 5% tariff and quotas.

New Delhi has also offered to lower its 50% tariffs on very large motorcycles made by Harley-Davidson, a tax that was a particular irritant for Trump, who has labeled India the “tariff king.” The change would be largely symbolic because few such motorcycles are sold in India.