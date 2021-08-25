Source: US-China group seeking to bolster financial ties to meet in autumn – Reuters

Reuters rely on an anonymous source to release a piece of news, first published by Bloomberg, saying, “A group of Wall Street figures and Chinese officials aiming to strengthen financial sector ties and bolster bilateral relations plans to hold a virtual meeting for the first time in a year.”
Key quotes
The China-U.S. Financial Roundtable (CUFR), formed amid escalating tensions in 2018, last met virtually in October 2020 after meeting twice in person in the previous year, before the coronavirus outbreak.
Previous meetings have been organized and hosted by Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and president of the CUFR.
The meeting typically includes a first session focused on the financial sector and a second that discusses broader bilateral issues.
It will take place as China has accelerated the pace of opening up its massive financial sector to U.S. firms in recent years despite rising Sino-U.S. tensions, after years of lobbying to get better access.
Participants in last year's event included officials from U.S. financial heavyweights including Fidelity, Citi, JPMorgan and BlackRock.
FX implications
The news seems to have added to the market’s risk-on mood, underpinning the AUD/USD prices, edging higher around the weekly top close to 0.7280.
Read: AUD/USD advances towards 0.7300 on firmer market sentiment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains as all eyes turn to the Fed
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1773, its highest for the week as the market’s optimism weighed on the American currency. ECB officials see progress but are not planning to change the current massive financial support.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.