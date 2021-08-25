AUD/USD advances towards 0.7300 on firmer market sentiment

- AUD/USD bulls take a breather around weekly top after three-day uptrend.
- US equities rise for fifth consecutive day, DXY prints four-day losing streak despite firmer Treasury yields.
- Hopes of overcoming the virus, stimulus news and fewer challenges for the easy money policies underpin buying of high-yielding assets.
- Australia Q2 Private Capital Expenditure, US Core PCE, Preliminary Q2 GDP decorate calendar but Jackson Hole Symposium is the key.
AUD/USD seesaws near the weekly high surrounding 0.7280–75, after a three-day run-up, during early Thursday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair benefits from the upbeat sentiment, ignoring softer data and record daily infections at home, to portray the recent gains despite lacklustre markets.
Increasing hopes that the global central banks’ easy money policies will prevail for a longer time joined optimism towards overcoming the coronavirus to propel the riskier assets like equities and AUD/USD. In doing so, traders reject the US Dollar Index (DXY), down 0.07% around the one-week low of 92.80, even as the US 10-year Treasury yields rose the most in three weeks to 1.35%, up by six basis points (bps) on a day.
Downbeat US Durable Goods Orders for July and US Health Official Anthony Fauci’s expectations of getting the COVID-19 conditions under control by early 2022, backed by strong jabbing, favoured the firmer risk appetite. Also on the positive side was news that representatives of Wall Street and China will meet to soften the terms of equity trading. Furthermore, chatters over faster jabbing in the Asia–Pacific and news of more covid vaccine approvals in the pipeline to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) brighten the market’s mood as well. It’s worth mentioning that the US policymakers’ passage of the $3.5 trillion budget plan on Tuesday also had its contribution to the AUD/USD upside.
On the contrary, Australia’s downbeat Q2 Construction Work Done and all-time high daily cases joined the speedy spread of the virus elsewhere to challenge the AUD/USD bulls. Additionally, cautious sentiment ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium probes the pair buyers.
Amid these plays, US equities remained firm for the fifth consecutive day by the end of Wednesday.
Looking forward, Australia Private Capital Expenditure for the second quarter (Q2), expected 2.5% versus 6.3% previous readouts, can offer immediate direction. However, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Inflation data and second reading of the US Q2 GDP will be more important as markets brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, up for publishing on Friday.
“From a US growth perspective, the publication of July PCE data this week is important as it will help to clarify if consumers are actually shifting spending away from goods to services. The consensus estimates that July PCE spending rose 0.4% which would be more consistent with the ongoing improvement in the labour market and rotation to services consumption,” said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bulls remain hopeful towards reaching July’s low of 0.7288 and the 0.7300 round-figure on a clear break above 10-DMA for the first time in 13 days, not to forget sustained trading past October 2020 tops.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7275
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.7258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7317
|Daily SMA50
|0.7411
|Daily SMA100
|0.7574
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.72
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7373
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7143
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains as all eyes turn to the Fed
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1773, its highest for the week as the market’s optimism weighed on the American currency. ECB officials see progress but are not planning to change the current massive financial support.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.