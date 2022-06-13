- NASDAQ: SNDL fell by 5.24% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Sundial might need another short squeeze to survive.
- Asian countries take new stances on cannabis and CBD products.
NASDAQ: SNDL dipped lower again on Friday and closed the trading week down 14% to hit a new 52-week low price. Shares of SNDL dropped a further 5.24% and closed the trading session at $0.33. Sentiment is extremely risk-off right now and the cannabis industry seems like one of the last ones that investors want to get involved in.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The May CPI report was released Friday morning and inflation hit its hottest rate in 40 years. This sent the ten-year treasury bond yield soaring and stocks plummeted for the second straight day. The Dow Jones sank by 880 basis points, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted 2.91% and 3.52% losses respectively during the session.
At the current rate of Sundial’s decline, the stock might need to see another short squeeze to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange. The alternative would be a reverse stock split or being delisted to a smaller exchange or even the OTC markets. Sundial does have some bullish catalysts including the potential for its best quarter yet after its acquisition of Alcanna, as well as the outside chance of federal legalization in the US. Still, short squeezes have been few and far between since 2021, so Sundial might need to look to other ways to remain listed.
Sundial stock forecast
Two interesting decisions came down from Asian governments that have been traditionally very strict about drugs like cannabis. First, Thailand became the first Asian country to legalize cannabis for medicinal use although it remains banned for recreational use. Meanwhile in Hong Kong, the government has announced plans to ban CBD products because a study found that a large number of products had traces of THC which is illegal in Hong Kong. It is inconsistency like this that has made it difficult for the cannabis industry to expand to a global scale.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2200 on unabated dollar strength
GBP/USD loses more than 100 pips on a daily basis on Monday and trades within a touching distance of 1.2200. Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK and the broad-based dollar strength continue to weigh heavily on the pair.
EUR/USD drops to multi-week lows near 1.0450 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD has extended its daily decline toward 1.0450 in the European session and touched its weakest level in three weeks. The risk-averse market environment helps the dollar continue to gather strength against its rivals at the start of the week.
Gold eyes $1,845 and $1,842 on aggressive Fed tightening bets
Gold Price is correcting sharply from five-week peaks of $1,879, reversing most of Friday’s strong rally. The inverse correlation between the US Treasury yields and the bright metal is back in play.
Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!