In other cannabis news, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) took another step forward in expanding its products and services into Australia and New Zealand. Tilray’s medical division received authorization for clinical studies in the two countries for its Tilray Purified Oral Solution CBD100 line of products . Tilray is one of the largest providers of cannabis and CBD in Australia and New Zealand for both commercial and medical use.

While Sundial and the Valens Company (TSE: VLNS) both tumbled on Monday following the merger announcement, some analysts have a different spin on the deal. Analysts at Stifel GMP called Valens stock a risk-adjusted opportunity still, and reiterated the Buy rating . Despite this, Stifel still lowered the price target for VLNS from $3.50 to $1.20 which reflects the price of the all-stock takeover. Despite the positive report, shares of VLNS still fell on Tuesday by 1.87% and closed the trading day in Canada at a price of $1.05 CAD per share.

NASDAQ: SNDL rebounded from a tough sell off on Monday as the announced acquisition sank in with investors of the cannabis company. On Tuesday, shares of SNDL edged higher by 0.36% and closed the session at a price of $2.77. Stocks were flat on Tuesday, although all three major indices closed lower for the second straight day. Investors still seem to be pessimistic ahead of the annual Jackson Hole Symposium that begins on Thursday. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 154 basis points, the S&P 500 dropped by 0.22%, and the NASDAQ traded flat for the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.