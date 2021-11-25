SNDL Stock Forecast: Sundial Growers gains as investors look to positive catalysts

With a new government coalition coming into power in Germany, discussions have already started about the country legalizing cannabis. As of now, it seems as though it will be for adults who are only allowed to use it at licensed premises, although earlier this year medical marijuana was also introduced to the country for the first time in its history. While this does not necessarily have an impact on Sundial, it speaks to the growing awareness cannabis is receiving around the world.

Sundial investors have experienced a large amount of share dilution this year following the stock’s massive runup. The company had over 1.6 billion outstanding shares, which does point toward the stock price more or less staying flat. A recent share buyback program is just one of a handful of positive catalysts that could be seen as bullish signs from the company . Sundial also had a positive earnings report, and recently acquired Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna.

NASDAQ: SNDL bucked its recent downtrend on Wednesday as the ten-year treasury bond yields cooled after surging for two straight sessions. Shares of SNDL inched higher, gaining 0.48% and closing the trading session at $0.68 . The stock has more or less been trading sideways for months now after a record surge that coincided with the meme stock frenzy from Reddit investors. Growth sectors managed to bounce back on Wednesday after a brief sell off to start the week. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 eked out marginal gains during the session, gaining 0.44% and 0.23% respectively, while the blue-chip Dow Jones closed the day 0.03% lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.