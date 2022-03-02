SNB’s Zurbruegg: Will keep ability to intervene in foreign exchange markets if needed

“Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep ability to intervene in foreign exchange markets if needed to ensure price stability,” the central bank’s Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said in an interview with Swiss newspaper l'agefi published on Wednesday.
Additional quotes
“It's important to keep lower interest rates than others to avoid excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc.”
“SNB will raise interest rate "as soon as the situation requires it”.
Market reaction
The Swiss franc remains unfazed by the above comments, keeping USD/CHF near 0.9200, up 0.11% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1100 amid cautious optimism
EUR/USD looks south to test 1.1090 amid escalation in restrictions on Moscow by the US. Despite the improving market mood, investors prefer to hold the US currency ahead of the US ADP data and Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Round 2 of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is eyed as well.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3300 ahead of US ADP, Powell
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.3300 amid cautious optimism. UK PM Johnson backs Russian exclusion from SWIFT, US President Biden bans flights from Moscow in America's airspace. Focus on US jobs, Powell's testimony.
Gold: Will it recapture $1,950 on Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell? Premium
Gold price rebound pauses ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks 2.0, Powell. US President Joe Biden announces a ban on Russian flights from using the American airspace. Gold appears a ‘buy the dips’ trade amid escalating Ukraine crisis.
Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level
Algorand price is at an inflection point in its journey as it hovers above a weekly support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retracement before the bullish scenario kicks in, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook.
Powell Preview: Rethink because of the war? Not so fast, Fed set to remain on track, dollar to rise Premium
Will the war halt the Federal Reserve's plans to raise rates? That is the question for markets, which are awaiting a critical testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Conveying a "business as usual" message could boost the dollar.