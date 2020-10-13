SNB's Jordan: Not big fans of negative interest rates but it is necessary

Commenting on the question about negative interest rates, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said, “we're not big fans of negative interest rates but it is necessary, in an interview with RTS on Tuesday.

Key quotes

“Cannot say when rates will rise again.”

“We're not big fans of negative interest rates.”

“But in the environment today, it is necessary.”

“A weak euro was a problem for years.”

“But in recent months, it is the dollar that has weakened.”

“Switzerland getting through the crisis relatively well.”