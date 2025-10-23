TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

SNB minutes offer little on negative rate debate – Rabobank

SNB minutes offer little on negative rate debate – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

If the market had hoped that the publication of the minutes of the SNB’s latest policy meeting would lay bare the full array of the Governing Council’s thoughts on the pros and cons of negative rates, it will have been disappointed, Rabobank's FX analyst Jane Foley reports.

EUR/CHF edges higher amid intervention speculation

"As expected, the SNB left rates on hold at zero at its September 25th meeting, but speculation as to whether negative rates could be on the cards in the coming months has remained. Currently, market implied policy rates suggest only 7 bps of rate cuts on a 3-month view is likely."

"This cautious outlook is consistent with the lack of dovish content in the September minutes and with the comments from SNB President Schlegel yesterday that he expects inflation to pick up moderately in the next quarters. EUR/CHF is currently trading off its recent lows against a backdrop of market speculation as to whether the SNB has been intervening to soften the CHF."

"While CHF strength has been a thorn in the SNB side for years, the Swiss economy continues to function relatively well. This factor, plus the potential for safe haven demand to pick up on geopolitical concerns, suggests that the CHF is likely to remain well bid in the coming months. We have lowered our 1- and 3-month EUR/CHF forecasts to 0.93 from 0.94."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.1600

EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind Wednesday’s small uptick and refocuses on the downside, receding below the 1.1600 support on the back of the continuation of the firm bias in the US Dollar. Investors, in the meantime, continue to evaluate developments on the US-China trade front and the lack of news around the US shutdown.

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3330

GBP/USD drops to daily lows near 1.3330

GBP/USD extends its decline for yet another day on Thursday, now slipping back to the 1.3330 zone, or daily lows. Cable’s extra weakness follows the resurgence of the strong buying pressure on the Greenback and rising bets on a potential rate cut by the BoE by year end.

Gold appears slightly bid around $4,100

Gold appears slightly bid around $4,100

Gold advances marginally on Thursday, trying to leave behind part of the recent deep sell-off and hovering around the $4,100 region per troy ounce amid a firm US Dollar, mixed US Treasury yields and concerns on the trade front. In addition, rising prudence ahead of the US CPI data also collaborates with the yellow metal’s price action.

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers