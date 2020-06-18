SNB keeps rates unchanged at -0.75%, USD/CHF holds steady below 0.9500 mark

SNB maintains status-quo and leaves rates unchanged.

USD/CHF held steady below the 0.9500 mark post-SNB.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to leave the monetary policy settings unchanged at the end of its June quarter monetary policy assessment held this Thursday.

The SNB left the benchmark sight deposit rate unchanged at -0.75%. The central bank maintained the 3-Month Libor Target Range steady between -1.25% to -0.25%.

The decision was on expected lines and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the Swiss franc. In fact, the USD/CHF pair moved little and held steady below the 0.9500 mark following the announcement.