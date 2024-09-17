It is still much too early for an SNB outlook as the Swiss monetary authorities will not decide on the interest rate level until September 26, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Ulrich Leuchtmann notes. An interest rate move seems a foregone conclusion; the only question seems to be by how much, he says.
Higher EUR/CHF exchange rates are coming
“Both the ECB and the SNB are currently lowering their key rates. What is unusual about the status quo is that the SNB is ahead. It started cutting interest rates earlier than the ECB and is expected to deliver its third interest rate cut next week, while the ECB only lowered its deposit rate for the second time last week. The general CHF story, by which the franc is less affected by interest rate cuts than other currencies, is therefore not very convincing at the moment. This would of course be the case in particular if the SNB were to make a 50-basis-point move.”
“In Switzerland, nobody seriously expects a return to negative interest rate policy for Switzerland. Expectations of interest rate cuts are therefore naturally limited. But exactly therefore they are realistic to a large extent. Not only did the global inflation shock only reach Switzerland in homeopathic doses, but this little inflation has already evaporated. Hardly anyone is likely to assess the risk of inflation being too high as higher than the risk of it being too low.”
“This means that at the moment, expectations of the ECB lowering interest rates are weighing on the EUR/CHF exchange rate. We believe that these expectations will largely disappear. And that is why we believe that higher EUR/CHF exchange rates await us in the coming quarters. Regardless of whether the SNB cuts 25 or 50 basis points next week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1100 after German sentiment data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment slumped to 3.6 in September from 19.2 in August, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3200, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding small gains above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair. Traders now look to the US Retail Sales to grab short-term opportunities later this Tuesday.
Gold slumbers in $2,580s ahead of US data, Fed decision
Gold (XAU/USD) plateaus in the $2,580s on Tuesday, ahead of the release of potentially market-moving US data later in the day and the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Wednesday.
Canada CPI expected to show disinflationary trend extended into July
The Canadian Consumer Price Index is expected to lose further traction in August. The Bank of Canada has reduced its policy rate by 75 bps so far this year. The Canadian Dollar seems to have embarked on a consolidative phase.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.