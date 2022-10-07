South Korea's military said on Friday that they and the United States will conduct joint maritime drills involving a US aircraft carrier in waters off its east coast on Oct 7-8.

"We will continue to strengthen our operational capabilities and readiness to respond to any provocations by North Korea through joint drills with ... the U.S. Reagan Carrier Strike Group," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

This follows multiple days of missiles being launched towards Japan by the North Koreans.

Earlier in the week, Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea had been reported to have fired a ballistic missile over the north of the country.

It was the North's first missile launch over Japan since 2017.

The US, Japan and South Korea have already conducted their own military drills in response.

This escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests has prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo and has put markets on risk-off alert.