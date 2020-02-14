Singapore reports nine new coronavirus cases – Reuters

Singapore has reported nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the biggest daily jump, on Friday, lifting the total count in the country to 67, Reuters reported, citing local media.

Earlier in the day, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has announced that the total number of infections as of Friday morning was 63,851 in China.

Market sentiment stays mixed

Although major European equity indexes are posting small gains on Friday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing more than 1.5%, reflecting a mixed market sentiment.