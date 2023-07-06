Singapore: Outlook for Retail Sales remains positive – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the recently published retail sales readings in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
Singapore’s retail sales rose in line with expectations, by 1.8% y/y in May (easing from a revised 3.7% y/y in Apr) versus the Bloomberg median estimate of 1.9% y/y. On a seasonally-adjusted sequential basis, retail sales fell by -0.2% m/m (from +0.5% m/m in Apr). Excluding motor vehicle sales, the sequential decrease was slightly worse at -0.4% m/m, but it still translated to a 1.8% y/y increase in May (from a revised 4.3% y/y in Apr). Despite the less robust headline growth in May (compared to Apr), retail sales value was higher at S$4.03bn in May, from S$3.90bn in Apr.
Outlook – We continue to expect domestic retailers to enjoy domestic and external supports, complemented by major events such as various sports, high profile concerts and BTMICE (Business Travel and Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions and Exhibitions) activities which will help anchor further improvement in leisure, business travel and inbound tourism, while strong employment and wage growth conditions in Singapore will likely contribute further to domestic consumption demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0900, US jobs data eyed
EUR/USD is closing in on the 1.0900 level, extending its correction in the European trading hours. The pair capitalizes on strong German Factory Orders data and renewed US Dollar weakness ahead of the key US jobs data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800, tracks UK gilts yields higher ahead of US data
GBP/USD is extending gains toward 1.2800 in the European session. The pair is benefiting from a rally in the UK gilt yields on hawkish BoE expectations. The US Dollar selling gathers steam, despite higher US Treasury bond yields and a risk-off mood. US employment data awaited.
Gold falls back below $1,920 as Fed remains hawkish on interest rate guidance
Gold price has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the crucial resistance of $1,920.00 in the European session. The precious metal is struggling to attract bets as Fed policymakers remained hawkish on interest rate outlook.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Job Openings above 10 million could seal two more Fed rate hikes in 2023
The JOLTS will be released today by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The publication will reveal the change in the number of job openings in May, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.