Singapore: MAS expected to hold rates this month – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann sees the Monetary Authority of Singapore leaving the monetary conditions unchanged at its April meeting.

Key Quotes

“MAS’ tone in its October’s MAS Monetary Policy Statement remains cautious at best.”

“Despite a GDP contraction in 2020, Singapore’s macroeconomic indicators so far have shown signs of recovery.”

“Our base case is for the MAS to keep policy parameters unchanged in its upcoming April 2021 meeting.”