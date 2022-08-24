Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest inflation figures in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
“Singapore’s headline CPI rose by 0.2% m/m, 7.0% y/y in Jul (from 1.0% m/m, 6.7% y/y in Jun), fastest y/y print since Jun 2008 but in line with our and Bloomberg median estimate. However, core inflation (which excludes accommodation and private road transport) rose at a much faster clip, up by 4.8% y/y in Jul (from 4.4% in Jun), fastest since Nov 2008, beating expectations.”
“While the surge in core inflation was a surprise, its sources of price pressures for Jul were not unexpected. The sources of price pressures for core inflation were again broad-based including nearly all the major categories, with food, electricity & utilities and services as main drivers. As for the headline CPI inflation, other than upside to the core CPI, both the accommodation costs and private transport costs continued to play the key roles driving overall price increases. Transport component continued to lead, contributing an outsized 3.4ppts to the 7% inflation print, followed by housing & utilities (1.4ppt) and food (1.4ppt) all in similar magnitude as Jun, an indication that the sources of inflation contribution are broadening to other segments, like healthcare. Communication cost was again the only major component of CPI which saw a fall in prices, but its “contribution” was fairly insignificant.”
“In its outlook, the MAS removed its previous expectation for core inflation to peak in 3Q (2022) even as it maintained the projection for core inflation to ‘ease towards the end of 2022’. This likely means that core inflation may stay elevated for longer. Its warnings on inflation developments remained on the upside, both on the external (‘upward pressure on Singapore’s import prices are expected to persist’) and domestic fronts (tight labour market conditions and businesses to pass higher costs to consumer prices here).”
“We maintain our forecasts for headline inflation to average 6.0% and core inflation average 4.2% in 2022. Our headline CPI forecast is at the top end of the official outlook for headline CPI (5.0-6.0%) but our core CPI projection remains above the official core inflation forecast range (3.0-4.0%).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 0.9950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 0.9950, as risk-off flows dominate and offer support to the safe-haven US dollar. The German energy crisis has put EUR bulls on the tenterhooks.
GBP/USD struggles above 1.1800 amid USD recovery, ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.1800 but remains on the back foot in early European trading. The US dollar finds fresh demand amid risk-aversion. Money market bets hint at a 4.0% BOE rate by March 2023 from the 1.75% current, despite mixed UK PMIs.
Gold holds steady near weekly high, just above $1,750 level Premium
Gold attracts some dip-buying near the $1,744 region and turns positive for the second straight day on Wednesday. The XAU/USD climbs back above the $1,750 level during the early European session, closer to the weekly high touched on Tuesday, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!