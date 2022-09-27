“Accounting for the Aug’s increase, Singapore’s IP expanded 4.4% in the first eight months of 2022. The latest dip in Aug electronics PMI (to 49.6, first contraction after two years of continuous expansion, and the lowest reading since Jul 2020) painted a consistent picture from what we saw in the latest NODX and manufacturing data, a start of the electronics downcycle. We continue to be cautiously positive on the outlook for transport engineering, general manufacturing, and precision engineering, to support overall IP growth but we see a weaker electronics performance and slowing demand from North Asian and key developed economies that could increasingly weigh on NODX momentum and manufacturing demand. We keep our Singapore manufacturing growth forecast at 4.5% in 2022 (from 13.2% in 2021) but we expect the sector to contract by 3.7% in 2023 due to the faltering outlook for electronics and weaker external demand. In the same vein, our 2022 GDP growth forecasts are also unchanged at 3.5% but the faltering 2023 manufacturing outlook indicates the downside risk to our GDP growth projection next year.’

“While the Aug IP beat expectations, it was due to a rebound in pharmaceutical production (6.4% y/y). Other main sources of IP growth were from the continued expansions in transport engineering (32.8% y/y), general manufacturing (18.8% y/y), and precision engineering (2.9% y/y), offsetting the declines in electronics output (-7.8% y/y) and chemicals (-11.2% y/y).”

“Singapore’s industrial production (IP) came in above expectations as it rose by 2.0% m/m SA, which translated to a growth of 0.5% y/y in Aug, (from the upwardly revised Jul readings of -2.1% m/m, 0.8% y/y). Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing, IP actually contracted by -2.9% m/m, 1.2% y/y% y/y in Aug (from an upwardly revised -0.9% m/m, 3.1% y/y in Jul).”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.