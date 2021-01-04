Singapore: Industrial Production looks healthy – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew gives his opinion on the recent data releases in Singapore.
Key Quotes
“Singapore’s industrial production (IP) beats market expectations with a solid rebound of 17.9% y/y (+7.2% m/m sa) in Nov… In addition, Oct’s decline was revised slightly to -0.8% y/y, from -0.9% y/y. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, IP still grew by an impressive 14.0% y/y (+6.0% m/m sa) in Nov.”
“While a very favourable base effect (IP contracted 12.3% y/y in Nov 2019) did play a part in the strong rebound of the Nov IP, the surge in manufacturing activity could also be attributed to better performance of the key manufacturing clusters.”
“Both electronics and biomedical clusters are expected to perform strongly in the coming months, on the back of robust electronics demand and Singapore’s position in producing and supplying biomedical products and supplies during this COVID19 pandemic. This will continue to lift overall manufacturing activities into 2021. As for the downside, COVID-19-related restrictions should continue to discourage international travel into 1H 2021, even as the COVID-19 vaccine progressively gets rolled out, which in turn will weigh on tourism-related demand and inhibit any meaningful growth in the transport engineering and general manufacturing clusters in the near term.”
“Accounting for the latest Nov manufacturing data, year-to-date manufacturing growth is now at +6.5% y/y (up from 5.4% y/y in the first 10 months of 2020). While we keep our full-year industrial production growth forecast to average +5.5% and full year GDP contraction at -6% in 2020, we acknowledge the risk is for IP growth to be better than our forecast, and that may translate to a smaller GDP decline.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.