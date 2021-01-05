Singapore: Economy seen expanding 5.0% in 2021 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Barnabas Gan assessed the advanced data for Singapore’s GDP.
Key Quotes
“Based on advance estimates by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore’s 4Q20 GDP contracted 3.8% y/y, improving from 3Q20’s pace of -5.6% y/y. On a q/q seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 2.1% in 4Q20, extending the +9.5% q/q sa growth in 3Q20.”
“Despite seeing a full-year contraction in 2020, the Singapore economy had continued to improve since the trough in 2Q20. We remain encouraged by the continued manufacturing expansions in November 2020, where industrial production rose 17.9% y/y then, and beating market expectations for a +14.1% y/y (+2.7% m/m sa).”
“However, the construction and services sectors may continue to contract at least into 1Q21. The uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and its negative impact on global trade winds will likely continue to stay for the foreseeable future, which in turn may inject headwinds against Singapore’s trade and transport sectors.”
“All-in-all, we keep to our call for Singapore to expand by 5.0% in 2021, against MTI’s outlook of between +4.0% and +6.0%. We recognise that the global backdrop will likely be favourable for Singapore’s economy for the year ahead. This includes the signing of the RCEP which Singapore will likely benefit immensely, while US president-elect Joe Biden may take on a more constructive and multilateral approach in trade with other countries.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level
Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).