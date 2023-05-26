Singapore: A recession in Q1 still appears on the cards – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest GDP figures for the January-March period in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
“Singapore’s final 1Q23 GDP growth coming in at 0.4% y/y (-0.4% q/q SAAR) revised up from the prelim estimate of 0.1% y/y (-0.7% q/q SA), compared to the 2.1% y/y (+0.1% q/q) growth in 4Q22. Despite the revision, 1Q’s y/y growth was still the weakest since 1Q 2021. It was, however, higher than our and Bloomberg median estimate of 0.2% y/y, -0.6% q/q.”
“Growth was dragged by manufacturing sector (-4.8% q/q, -5.6% y/y) in 1Q with all major sectors within manufacturing recording declines in output except transport engineering. Services supported growth with aviation- and tourism related sectors outperforming but trade-related services weighed on growth. Construction activity supported growth although its 1Q pace was revised lower.”
“The MTI in their outlook, was more downbeat about the US and Europe but more positive on China (seeing its recovery to be stronger than expected while noting the downside risks). MTI also warned of a more prolonged and deeper electronics downturn and highlighted two increasing downside risks to the global economy: 1) tightening of global financial conditions and 2) escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war and geopolitical tensions among major global powers. The MTI maintained its previous forecast for the Singapore economy to grow by 0.5-2.5% in 2023, adding that growth will likely be in the mid-point of the range (i.e. 1.5%). In comparison, we still expect full year GDP growth at 0.7% in 2023 (lower end of the official growth forecast range) reflecting our more cautious external outlook. There is a substantial risk Singapore may enter a technical recession in 1H 2023, largely driven by the weakness in manufacturing.”
“Singapore’s headline inflation rose to 5.7% y/y in Apr from 5.5% y/y in Mar. The core inflation remained elevated at 5.0% y/y (unchanged from Mar). The MAS kept its inflation forecasts (that were first made in the 14 Oct 2022 MPS) unchanged in the Apr CPI report and said core inflation rate will remain ‘elevated in the next few months’ but ‘will remain on a broad moderating path’ and ‘to slow more discernibly in the second half of the year’. However, the MAS omitted the previous mention that ‘MAS Core Inflation is projected to reach around 2.5% y-o-y by the end of 2023’.”
“MAS Outlook – Keeping Our View Of Status Quo For Oct 2023: While inflation concerns remained in the latest Apr inflation print, it was also evident that the growth outlook has been also subject to greater uncertainty and biased to the weaker side. That said, it is also too soon to expect monetary policy to reverse part of its restrictive stance given the stickiness of core inflation. On the balance of sticky Apr inflation and a weaker growth outlook, we keep the view that the tightening cycle to have ended in Apr and the MAS to maintain this pause in the next Oct meeting. If there is another off-cycle announcement before Oct, we think it will likely be due to a sudden worsening in external conditions leading to a sharp downgrade in growth outlook, so the MAS will likely shift to a more accommodative policy rather than further tightening in its next move, but that is not our base case to expect an off-cycle policy announcement for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.