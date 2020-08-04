Silver to see a corrective pullback as rally looks over-extended – Commerzbank

Silver has reached the 26.02/11 2011-2012 lows. Initial failure here suggests the rally looks overextended and analysts at Commerzbank would exit any remaining longs.

Key quotes

“We would allow for a corrective set back to the 23.6% retracement at 22.80 and the 38.2% retracement at 20.67 (of the move from March). We also have the 21.17 September 2019 high in this vicinity. Provided dips lower hold over the four-month uptrend at 19.26, an upside bias will be reserved.”

“Above 26.14 will target initially 27.42, the 38.2% retracement of the move from the 2011 peak. And then the 50% retracement at 31.71 of the same move.”