Silver reaches new 2025 high as tariff tensions lift safe-haven demand.

Bullish momentum remains strong as the white metal rises toward the $38.00 resistance.

XAG/USD benefits from its dual role as a safe-haven and industrial metal.

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading at a fresh YTD high on Friday as tariff threats and market uncertainty drive demand for safe-haven assets.

The Silver price is trading above $37.60 at the time of writing, as bulls appear eager to test the next psychological resistance level of $38.00.

As the white metal continues along its upward trajectory, US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and a weaker US Dollar have proven to be prominent drivers of price action.

Throughout the year, a weaker US Dollar and rising prospects that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will need to reduce interest rates have provided a positive catalyst for both Gold and Silver.

Since Silver benefits from its appeal as a safe-haven commodity and an industrial metal, the current environment has amplified its appeal.

With XAG/USD appreciating by more than 30% this year, a move above $37.00 and above the February 2012 high of $37.49, the metal is positioned among the top-performing commodities this year.

Silver extends rally toward $38.00 as bullish momentum gains

Silver (XAG/USD) has extended its bullish momentum, breaking above the June high of $37.49 (now serving as support) and reaching a fresh YTD high of $37.73 at the time of writing.

The move reflects strong buying interest as the metal approaches the key psychological resistance at $38.00.

Silver (XAG/USD) daily chart

The uptrend currently remains intact within a rising parallel channel, supported by the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing additional support at $36.53 and $34.91, respectively.

Momentum indicators are also reinforcing the bullish bias, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing to 67, approaching overbought territory but is not signaling exhaustion yet.

A confirmed breakout above $38.00 could expose the $39.50–$40.00 zone, while a failure to hold recent gains may trigger a pullback toward the $36.50 support.