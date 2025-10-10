Silver rallies to fresh record highs – ING
Spot Silver rose for a second consecutive session to fresh record highs yesterday, amid soaring safe-haven asset demand and intensified supply shortages in the London bullion market, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.
Silver has gained more than 73% so far this year
"There are suggestions that a lack of readily available Silver in London is driving prices up, largely due to fears of potential US tariffs that have triggered a rush to ship Silver across the Atlantic. Meanwhile, recent data shows that Silver ETFs continue to increase with total known holdings witnessing inflows of 621.7koz for a third consecutive session to 822.6moz as of yesterday."
"Earlier estimates from the Silver Institute indicated a fifth consecutive year of supply deficit for the metal this year. Silver has gained more than 73% so far this year, supported by growing demand for safe-haven assets amid fiscal concerns, overheated equity markets, and threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.