TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver rallies on safe-haven demand amid US-China tensions, Fed rate cut bets

  • Silver resumes an upward march on Wednesday after the previous day's correction.
  • Escalating US-China trade tensions and expectations of further Fed rate cuts boost safe-haven appetite.
  • Weak US Dollar and prolonged government shutdown add to the bullish momentum in precious metals.
Silver rallies on safe-haven demand amid US-China tensions, Fed rate cut bets
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) resumes its rally on Wednesday, trading around $52.40 per troy ounce at the time of writing, up 2.40% on the day, as investors seek safety amid renewed global tensions and growing expectations of additional monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). At current levels, Silver trades just below its record high of $53.77 marked on Tuesday

The precious metal remains buoyed by the deepening US-China trade conflict after US President Donald Trump threatened to terminate select trade ties with Beijing, accusing China of “economic hostility.” The announcement has reignited fears of a broader economic fallout, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning that prolonged tariff uncertainty could weigh on global growth and trade flows.

Meanwhile, the ongoing US government shutdown, now in its third week, adds another layer of uncertainty, reinforcing safe-haven demand for both Silver and Gold. The absence of key economic releases such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) deprives markets of crucial data to gauge the health of the US economy, fueling speculation that the Fed will continue easing its policy stance.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently acknowledged that the US labor market has “softened considerably” and that there are “significant downside risks” to employment. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 97% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut in October and another in December. These expectations have pushed the US Dollar (USD) lower, further supporting non-yielding assets like Silver.

Adding to the geopolitical risk premium, reports of potential new US military aid to Ukraine and retaliatory rhetoric from Russia keep global sentiment fragile. In this context, Silver remains a hedge against both geopolitical instability and potential monetary debasement.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers