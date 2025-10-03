TRENDING:
Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $47.43 per troy ounce, up 0.94% from the $46.99 it cost on Thursday.

Silver prices have increased by 64.16% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measureSilver Price Today in USD
Troy Ounce47.43
1 Gram1.52

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 81.48 on Friday, down from 82.06 on Thursday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1750 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses amid shutdown-led data blackout and Fed rate-cut hopes, while traders await US PMIs and speeches from the ECB and Fed officials for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD advances above 1.3450 ahead of US ISM PMI, Fedspeak

GBP/USD holds ground near 1.3450 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar remains offered amid a slowdown in the US job market and an extended government shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published on Friday, and hence, all eyes are on the ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak.  

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold refreshes daily top as Fed rate cut bets, geopolitical risks offset risk-on mood

Gold touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session, though it lacks follow-through buying amid the upbeat market mood. The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from a one-week low amid the growing acceptance that the US Fed will lower borrowing costs two more times this year.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

ETHFI, CAKE, SPX – DeFi tokens lead the rally

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens, such as Ether.fi (ETHFI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are leading the broader cryptocurrency market rally at the time of writing on Friday, with the meme coin SPX6900 (SPX) following suit. 

