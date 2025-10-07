TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver price slips amid US Dollar strength, but record high remains achievable

  • Silver slips on Tuesday, but 2011's record peak at $49.80 still seems within reach.
  • The strengthening US Dollar limits gains in the precious metal.
  • Despite the Silver price pullback, the medium-term outlook remains positive.
Silver price slips amid US Dollar strength, but record high remains achievable
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) edges 0.2% lower for the day on Tuesday, trading around $48.60 per troy ounce at the time of writing, after setting a new 14-year high at $48.77 on Monday. This consolidation move comes as the US Dollar (USD) regains traction, capping the metal’s bullish momentum.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, gains 0.4% for the day to 98.53 at the time of writing. The US Dollar benefits from political instability in France and Japan, which is weighing on the Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY). In France, the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu after less than a month in office has revived concerns over the country’s fragile fiscal position. In Japan, Sanae Takaichi’s victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race raises expectations of a return to “Abenomics,” a policy of heavy fiscal spending and ultra-loose monetary stimulus, pressuring the JPY.

This renewed US Dollar strength is curbing appetite for precious metals, already trading in overbought territory after several weeks of gains. Nevertheless, traders remain confident that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will ease monetary policy before year-end, a factor that continues to underpin safe-haven assets such as Silver.

In a note, Commerzbank said that “Silver is likely to remain influenced by Gold, its ‘big brother’. We are raising our forecast to $49 per ounce by the end of this year and to $50 per ounce by the end of next year.” Analysts believe that the combination of a more accommodative Fed stance and persistent geopolitical uncertainty keeps the medium-term bias tilted to the upside.

In the near term, investors are focused on speeches by several Fed officials this week, including Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic, which could offer new clues on the timing of future rate cuts. Any confirmation of upcoming policy easing could revive demand for the grey metal and push it back toward the all-time high at $49.80.

Silver technical analysis: Record high still in sight

Silver daily chart

XAG/USD daily chart. Source: FXStreet.

The price of Silver retreats slightly on Tuesday, but the move does not yet call the uptrend into question, while XAG/USD remains within an accelerated bullish channel since mid-September from $41.20, visible on the daily chart above.

Prospects of a new test of the record high at $49.80 therefore remain intact at this stage, but the bullish trend also looks increasingly stretched, underlined by the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) in overbought territory since September 19, and the monthly RSI being overbought as well. Any further immediate bullish impetus could therefore struggle to extend beyond the $49.80 high.

On the downside, a pullback below the uptrend channel, currently around $47.20, could encourage a more extensive correction and bring into view the uptrend line formerly resistance in the monthly chart below, which could offer support around $41.

XAG/USD monthly chart

XAG/USD monthly chart. Source: FXStreet.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers