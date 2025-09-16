The price of Silver is also soaring. This morning, it reached a new 14-year high of nearly $42.8 per troy ounce, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
Silver is also likely to continue to advance
"The price increase occurred largely in tandem with the rising Gold price. After Friday's decline, the Gold/Silver ratio is hovering around 86, close to the year's low recorded in early September. Since the beginning of the year, Silver has gained nearly 50%, outperforming even Gold."
"This means that it will likely become increasingly difficult for Silver to continue to outperform. Some ETF investors seem to share this view, as the world's largest Silver ETF recorded outflows totaling 313 tons on Wednesday and Thursday of last week."
"However, inflows of 192 tons were already reported for Friday. ETF investors appear to be divided on the future price outlook for Silver. As long as the Gold price continues to rise, Silver is also likely to continue to advance. However, the record high of just below $50 reached in April 2011 remains some way off."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
