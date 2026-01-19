TRENDING:
Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD nears all-time at $93.90 on risk aversion

  • Silver resumes its broader bullish trend and returns above $93.00.
  • Precious metals rally on Monday, amid US President Trump's threat of further trade tariffs.
  • XAG/USD is under renewed bullish pressure, with the $93.90 all-time high in focus.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) is hovering at levels above $93.00, trading at a short distance from the $93.90 all-time highs hit last week, favoured by a strong risk-averse sentiment after US President Trump announced additional tariffs to some of its major European partners.

Trump has put investors on their toes on Monday after the announcement of 10% additional levies to eight EU countries, in retaliation for their opposition to the US annexation of Greenland. The announcement has prompted some Eurozone leaders to call for a “firm” response in an unprecedented escalation between Western allies.


Technical Analysis: Silver is under renewed bullish pressure

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

The 4-hour chart shows XAG/USD trading at $93.12, with technical indicators turning bullish again. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers just below the zero line, but it is about to perform a bullish crossover, while the. Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61 indicates firm momentum

Immediate resistance is at the January 144 high of $93.90, with the 127.2% Fibionacci extension of the January 8-14 rally, at $99.25, as the next potential target. On the downside, immediate support is at the January 15 and 16 lows, at the $85.45 area, ahead of the January 7 highs and January 13 low, in the vicinity of $83.00

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.).

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.22%-0.20%-0.13%-0.19%-0.23%-0.45%-0.51%
EUR0.22%0.02%0.09%0.03%-0.01%-0.24%-0.30%
GBP0.20%-0.02%0.06%0.02%-0.03%-0.25%-0.31%
JPY0.13%-0.09%-0.06%-0.07%-0.11%-0.32%-0.39%
CAD0.19%-0.03%-0.02%0.07%-0.05%-0.26%-0.33%
AUD0.23%0.01%0.03%0.11%0.05%-0.22%-0.28%
NZD0.45%0.24%0.25%0.32%0.26%0.22%-0.07%
CHF0.51%0.30%0.31%0.39%0.33%0.28%0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD looks firm well above 1.1600

EUR/USD picked up a bid on Monday, pushing up toward the 1.1650 area in response to fresh weakness around the US Dollar, all following President Trump threats to escalate tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liquidity is likely to be thin.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and above

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging slightly above 1.3400 on Monday. The Btitish Pound benefits from a weaker Greenback, as markets react to President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold targets $4,700 on broad USD selling

Gold attracts strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after US President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped support the precious metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

