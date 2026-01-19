Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD nears all-time at $93.90 on risk aversion

Silver (XAG/USD) is hovering at levels above $93.00, trading at a short distance from the $93.90 all-time highs hit last week, favoured by a strong risk-averse sentiment after US President Trump announced additional tariffs to some of its major European partners.



Trump has put investors on their toes on Monday after the announcement of 10% additional levies to eight EU countries, in retaliation for their opposition to the US annexation of Greenland. The announcement has prompted some Eurozone leaders to call for a “firm” response in an unprecedented escalation between Western allies.



Technical Analysis: Silver is under renewed bullish pressure

The 4-hour chart shows XAG/USD trading at $93.12, with technical indicators turning bullish again. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hovers just below the zero line, but it is about to perform a bullish crossover, while the. Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 61 indicates firm momentum

Immediate resistance is at the January 144 high of $93.90, with the 127.2% Fibionacci extension of the January 8-14 rally, at $99.25, as the next potential target. On the downside, immediate support is at the January 15 and 16 lows, at the $85.45 area, ahead of the January 7 highs and January 13 low, in the vicinity of $83.00

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.).