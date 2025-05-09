Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades with mild positive bias around mid-$32.00s

- Silver once again finds some support and attracts buyers near the $32.20 area.
- The formation of a bullish flag pattern supports prospects for additional gains.
- Any meaningful slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some dip-buyers near the $32.20 area during the Asian session on Friday and climbs to a fresh daily high in the last hour. The white metal, however, remains well within the previous day's broader trading range and currently trades just above mid-$32.00s, up over 0.25% for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent price action along a downward sloping channel constitutes the formation of a bullish flag pattern against the backdrop of a goodish recovery from the $28.45 area, or the year-to-date low touched in April. Moreover, oscillators on daily/hourly charts are holding in positive territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside.
Any subsequent move up, however, is likely to confront some resistance ahead of the $33.00 round figure or the overnight swing high. This is closely followed by the top boundary of the descending channel, currently around the $33.15 zone, below which the XAG/USD could accelerate the move higher towards the $33.70 intermediate hurdle before bulls aim to reclaim the $34.00 mark.
On the flip side, the $32.25-$32.20 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. Any further weakness, leading to a subsequent break below the $32.00 mark, could expose the descending channel support near the $31.50-$31.45 zone. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which, if broken, will negate the constructive setup and shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1200, downside remains due to improved US Dollar
The EUR/USD pair trimmed daily losses and is trading around 1.1230 during Friday's Asian session. The pair depreciated as the US Dollar found support from upbeat US economic data and signs of easing trade tensions.
GBP/USD stays weak below 1.3250 amid sustained US Dollar strength
GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.3250 in early Europe on Friday. The pair feels the brunt of persistent US Dollar demand on US trade deal optimism. The BoE maintained its cautious stance on future rate cuts but failed to inspire the Pound Sterling as trade headlines dominated.
Gold down but not out; all eyes on US-China trade talks
Gold price hits fresh weekly lows below $3,300 early Friday. The US Dollar firms up on US-UK trade deal, profit-taking ahead of US-China trade talks. Gold price needs a daily close below 21-day SMA at $3,307 to negate near-term bullish bias.
Ripple: $3 XRP breakout looms after $50M SEC settlement
Ripple price consolidates gains around $2.31 on Friday, down slightly on the day. A joint motion filed by Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed that the two parties have reached a settlement agreement pending judicial approval.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.