- The market sentiment has slightly improved, though it failed to lift silver prospects, which fell to a seven-week low.
- The US Dollar Index advances 0.32%, sitting at 96.39, following the US 10-year Treasury yield footsteps, up to 1.514%.
- XAG/USD Technical outlook: Failure to reclaim last’s Friday low at $22.89 could send silver tumbling towards $22.32.
Silver (XAG/USD) spot extends last week’s Friday decline, trading below the former low at $22.84 during the New York session at the time of writing. Market sentiment has improved, throughout the weekend, after Friday’s turmoil in the financial markets. According to South African health authorities, the COVID-19 omicron variant, although it has more mutations than the alpha and the prevailing delta variant and seems to spread more quickly, causes mild symptoms in young and healthy people.
On Friday's COVID-19 omicron variant news, spurred silver's fall below $23.00
Despite the abovementioned, the white metal keeps extending its downfall, after collapsing more than $0.80, on COVID-19 omicron variant news, amid broad US dollar weakness. At press time, the story is different, with the greenback advancing 0.32%. The US Dollar Index that measures the greenback’s value against its peers sits at 96.39.
US bond yields lick their wounds in the bond market after posting heavy losses in the last week. The US T-bond 10-year benchmark note rises three basis points, sitting at 1.514%, while the US10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) rises to -1.06%, weighing on precious metals prices, like silver and gold.
In the US macroeconomic docket, Pending Home Sales for October on a monthly basis rose by 7.5%, higher than the 2.3% drop witnessed in September. On a yearly basis, for the same period, it shrank 1.4%, better than the 8% contraction in the last year.
Later the US economic docket will feature the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, at 20:05 GMT, who could offer fresh impetus to commodity traders, amid cautious market sentiment surrounding the financial markets.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver in the 1-hour chart depicts the white metal has a downward bias, as the hourly simple moving averages (HSMA’s) with a downslope reside well above the spot price. At press time, it is trading below the November 26 low at $22.90, as XAG/USD sellers are pushing prices towards a daily low below the S1 pivot point at $22.75.
In the outcome of XAG/USD extending its free fall, the first support would be the S2 pivot point at $22.42, followed by the October 12 daily swing low at $22.32.
On the other hand, the psychological $23.00 would be the first resistance. A breach of the latter would expose the central daily pivot point at $23.23, followed by the 50-HSMA at $23.39.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.17
|Today daily open
|23.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.28
|Daily SMA50
|23.56
|Daily SMA100
|23.98
|Daily SMA200
|25.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.73
|Previous Daily Low
|22.92
|Previous Weekly High
|24.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.92
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD extends slump below the 1.3300 mark
GBP/USD trades near its 2021 low in the 1.3290 region, as demand for the greenback picked up pace during US trading hours. Market participants are digesting the latest covid-related news, somehow less concerned about its effects on economic developments.
Gold: En route to challenge the November monthly low
Spot gold gapped lower at the weekly opening. Concerns related to the new coronavirus variant named Omicron hit hard the markets on Friday, although thinned conditions may have exacerbated the reaction to the news, as the US celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Ethereum breaks out of bullish pennant, targets new all-time high at $5,000
Ethereum price lost 14% of its market value in turmoil on Friday. ETH is on the path to recovery with a bullish break out of the pennant. Expect a rally to emerge as tailwinds attribute to new all-time highs.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?