Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tests key trendline support

- Silver (XAG/USD) trims losses near $35.80 after hitting an intraday low of $35.28 on Tuesday.
- Last week’s surge to 13-year highs fueled by safe-haven flows and tight supply now faces healthy profit-taking.
- Spot price tests critical rising trendline and 21-day EMA support near $35.50–$35.60.
Silver (XAG/USD) reverses course during the American session on Tuesday after spending most of the day drifting lower from an intraday high of $36.20. At the time of writing, the metal is trading near $35.80, slightly above the session low of $35.28, but still down around 0.65% on the day as traders test key trendline support.
Last week, Silver pushed to fresh 13-year highs as investors flocked to the metal for its safe-haven appeal. Strong industrial demand and tightening supply added fuel to the surge. However, the momentum has cooled since then, with the recent dip reflecting healthy profit-taking and reduced liquidity in the market.
From a technical perspective, Silver’s daily chart remains constructive but is flashing early signs of fatigue. Tuesday’s drop pulled XAG/USD back toward its rising trendline support, which has guided the uptrend since mid-April. This trendline, reinforced by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $35.50–$35.60, has repeatedly acted as a springboard for fresh buying.
A decisive daily close below this zone would raise the risk of a deeper correction, potentially exposing the next key support around $34.50 — a former resistance level now expected to act as a solid floor if the pullback deepens.
Momentum indicators highlight this tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled to 56.50, down from recent overbought conditions but still comfortably above the neutral 50 level, suggesting the broader trend retains a bullish bias. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram has shifted marginally negative, indicating a waning upward momentum in the near term. Price action shows repeated long lower wicks on recent candles, underscoring that bulls continue to step in aggressively on dips.
If Silver manages to sustain a bounce from current levels, the rally could regain traction toward $36.50, with a potential extension toward the psychological $37.00 barrier if buying pressure intensifies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh multi-year highs with Powell's testimony
The EUR/USD trades near fresh 2025 highs in the 1.1640 price zone as Federal Reserve Chairman testifies before Congress. His optimistic words fuel risk appetite. The market's mood improved in Asia following news of a ceasefire in the Middle East.
GBP/USD resumes run beyond 1.3600
GBP/USD trades well above the 1.3600 mark in the American session, following comments from the BoE and the Fed's heads. Diminishing recession-related concerns are undermining the sentiment, despite persistent uncertainty about inflation. Hopes about easing Middle East tensions add to the upbeat mood.
Gold nears $3,300 as Fed Powell testifies before Congress
Gold price maintains its heavily offered tone early in the American session, approaching the $3,300 threshold on news indicating easing Middle East tensions. The ceasefire between Iran and Israel revived risk-on flows, to the detriment of the bright metal. Fed's Powell testimony before Congress coming up next.
Three signs altcoin season is dead and traders are betting on top 3 cryptos
The altcoin season is a time period during which 75% of the altcoins ranked in the top 50 cryptos by market capitalization outperform Bitcoin in a 90-day timeframe. Traders await the altcoin season every market cycle to take profits on alternative tokens as capital rotates from Bitcoin to other cryptos.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.