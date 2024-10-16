- XAG/USD climbs to $31.74, driven by falling US Treasury yields and stronger risk sentiment in the market.
- Momentum favors bulls, with RSI clearing key resistance, suggesting further upside potential towards $33.00.
- Key support lies at $31.60, with a break below potentially leading Silver to retest the $30.76 level.
Silver prices climbed on Wednesday as US Treasury yields fell, a tailwind for the non-yielding metal. An improvement in risk appetite underpins the precious metal sector, pushing the grey metal to hit a seven-day high at $32.17. At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $31.74 and gains more than 0.85%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After diving almost vertically from a year-to-date (YTD) peak of $32.95 to $30.12 in three days, Silver is recovering, with buyers eyeing a test of $33.00.
The momentum remains constructive, supporting bulls as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI. The RSI cleared the 55 peak with enough room to spare before turning overbought.
Hence, Silver’s path of least resistance is tilted to the upside. The first resistance would be the $32.00 figure, followed by today’s high at $32.17. Once those levels are surpassed, the next stop would be the May 20 swing high at $32.51 before challenging the YTD high at $32.95.
Conversely, if XAG/USD slips below $31.60, Silver could drop to the weekly low of $30.76. This clears the path to an October 8 low of $30.12 if surpassed.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks weaker below 1.0900, or two-month lows
Further gains in the US Dollar now puts EUR/USD under extra pressure, sending the pair to fresh multi-week lows near 1.0860 ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
GBP/USD remains offered near 1.3000
The British pound remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the key 1.3000 region as investors continue to gauge lower-than-expected UK inflation data against the likelihood of a more aggresive easing by the BoE.
Gold fresh record highs at sight
Gold price scales higher for the second straight day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs toward the all-time-high it set at $2,685 in late September.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the third time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
British inflation dips to 1.7% in September
And speaking of inflation and Europe, inflation in Britain not only fell below 2% in September but came in significantly lower than expected (1.7%y-o-y vs 1.9% expected).
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.