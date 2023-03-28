Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD surge as investors seek safety amidst risk-off sentiment

- Safe havens send Silver Prices surging above $23.00.
- Mixed US economic data, and higher US Treasury bond yields, could not dent demand for Silver.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: To test $24.00, once buyers reclaim $23.52.0
Silver price rises sharply late in the New York session, up 0.34% due to overall US Dollar (USD) weakness, amidst a risk-off impulse in the financial markets. Investors seeking safety moved funds toward the precious metals segment. At the time of typing, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.30 after hitting a low of $22.83.
XAG/USD underpinned by sentiment and a weaker US Dollar
Wall Street’s shifted gears as it approaches Tuesday’s close. Even though sentiment changed after First Citizens BancShares acquired Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), traders expect another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the summer. Reflection of that is US T-bond yields are climbing, with 2s above the 4% threshold.
Data-wise, the US economic docket featured the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence for March, which rose to 104.2 from 103.4 in February. “Driven by an uptick in expectations, consumer confidence improved somewhat in March but remains below the average level seen in 2022,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board.
Early data revealed that before Wall Street opened, the House Price Index climbed 0.2% MoM in January vs. a fall of 0.6% estimated, data from the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday. At the same time, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index arrived at 2.5% YoY in January, down from 4.6% in the prior month.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s value vs. six currencies, extended its losses for two straight days, falling to three-day lows at 102.407, down 0.42%.
XAG/USD Technical analysis
Silver’s daily chart suggests the XAG/USD is neutral to upward biased, with the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossing above the 50-day EMA. At bullish territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) resumed its upward trajectory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) is neutral. That said, mixed signals warrant caution. For XAG/USD to test the YTD highs, th white metal needs to reclaim $23.52. Once done, XAG/USD could rally toward the $24.00 figure before testing the YTD high at $24.63.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.04
|Today daily open
|23.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.64
|Daily SMA50
|22.22
|Daily SMA100
|22.5
|Daily SMA200
|20.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.28
|Previous Daily Low
|22.85
|Previous Weekly High
|23.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.16
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
