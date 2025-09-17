Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slumps to near $42.00, investors brace for Fed rate decision

- Silver price falls to near $42.05 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- The white metal edges lower due to some profit-taking and easing US-China tensions.
- Economists expect the Fed to deliver a 25 bps rate cut at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The Silver price (XAG/USD) tumbles to around $42.05 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal retreats from a 14-year high of nearly $42.80 amid some profit-taking. Traders brace for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later on Wednesday for fresh impetus.
Some profit-taking and improved risk sentiment amid easing trade tensions between the US and China drag the safe-haven assets like Silver lower. The world’s two largest economies are trying to prevent further breakdown in relations after years of tariffs under US President Donald Trump. Trump recently extended existing tariffs on Chinese goods, totaling about 55%, until November 10.
However, the potential downside for the precious metal might be limited. The Fed is widely expected to announce it is lowering the target for its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps). That will put it in a range of 4.00% to 4.25%, the lowest level since late 2022. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding white metal.
Markets have priced in nearly a 96% odds of a 25 bps reduction. However, the decision may not be unanimous. Several Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have expressed differing views on the need for or size of a rate cut.
Traders will also closely monitor the FOMC press conference and a Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), or ‘dot-plot,’ for guidance on the pace of future cuts. Any signs of a dovish tone from the Fed could undermine the Greenback.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases from YTD highs of 0.6690 as USD recovers ahead of Fed
AUD/USD eases from a fresh YTD peak of 0.6690 early Wednesday as the US Dollar attempts a bounce amid repositioning and a cautious mood ahead of the key Fed policy decision. However, diminishing odds for further RBA rate cuts could limit the pair's downside.
USD/JPY recovers 146.50 as Japanese exports fall on US tariffs blow
USD/JPY has staged a decent comeback, retaking 146.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recovers as the Japanese Yen faces headwinds from a fourth consecutive month of declines in the country's exports due to Trump's tariffs. A broad US Dollar bounce also aids USD/JPY's upswing as the Fed verdict looms.
Gold retreats below $3,700 ahead of the Fed rate decision
Gold retreats below $3,700 in the Asian session on Wednesday, although within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. With a Fed rate cut fully baked in later this Wednesday, the US Dollar sees some profit-taking bounce from its lowest level since early July, dragging Gold lower.
SEC could blow crypto ETP market "wide open" through generic listing framework: Bitwise
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan stated in a note to investors on Tuesday that the Securities & Exchange Commission's plan to develop generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded products could trigger an end-of-year rally for the crypto market.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.