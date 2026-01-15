Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slips below $89.50 as safe-haven demand fades

Silver price (XAG/USD) retreated after reaching a fresh record high of $93.90 during Asian hours earlier, currently trading around $89.40 per troy ounce, down by more than 4% during the European hours on Thursday. The grey metal retreated amid easing geopolitical concerns.

US President Donald Trump said reports suggest Iran’s crackdown-related killings are easing and that no mass executions are planned, while adding that the US would continue monitoring the situation and did not rule out possible military action.

The non-interest-bearing Silver remains under pressure as a stronger-than-expected United States (US) Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales, along with last week’s easing Unemployment Rate, reinforce expectations that the Fed will keep rates on hold in the coming months. Traders will likely monitor the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey later on Thursday.

The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Retail Sales rose more than expected to $735.9 billion in November, up 0.6%, following a 0.1% contraction in October and beating market expectations of a 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in hot in November, with both headline and core measures reaching 3% year-over-year (YoY).

US President Donald Trump refrained from imposing new tariffs on imports of critical minerals, easing trade tensions and reducing safe-haven demand for Silver. The move avoids immediate supply disruptions and supports a firmer US dollar, keeping non-interest-bearing Silver under pressure. However, lingering policy uncertainty and strong industrial demand help limit deeper downside risks.

The safe-haven demand for precious Silver may emerge amid renewed concerns over the Fed’s independence. The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called out the Trump administration's decision to subpoena him, saying it amounted to intimidating the Fed into delivering easier monetary policy.