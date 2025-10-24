Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slips below $48.50 due to hopes on US-China deal, CPI eyed

Silver price (XAG/USD) fell nearly 1% after registering gains in the previous session, trading around $48.30 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the precious metals, including Silver, could be attributed to the optimism surrounding the potential for a United States (US)-China trade deal.

Additionally, Silver prices fall as profit-taking hit the market amid concerns that the metal may have moved into overvalued territory. Traders await September’s US inflation data due later in the day, amidst the ongoing United States (US) government shutdown, resulting ina data blackout.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, per Reuters.

The grey metal’s recent rally was fueled by robust safe-haven demand and optimism about Silver’s long-term industrial use in electric vehicles, data centers, and solar energy. Additionally, the tightening inventories in London and Shanghai vaults contributed to the upside of the precious metal.

However, the safe-haven Silver may again attract buyers amid the ongoing US government shutdown. The government impasse has entered its 24th day, marking the second-longest federal funding lapse in history, with no end in sight. The GOP-backed stopgap bill failed to pass in the Senate for a 12th time on Wednesday evening.

The non-interest-bearing Silver may gain ground due to the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 98% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 92% possibility of another reduction in December.