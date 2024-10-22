Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises above $34.00 due to safe-haven flows

- Silver price receives support from the safe-haven flows amid rising geopolitical tensions.
- Israel has targeted sites linked to Hezbollah's financial operations in Beirut, heightening concerns about an escalating conflict.
- With the US election just two weeks away, demand for safe-haven silver is on the rise.
Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its winning streak for the sixth consecutive day, trading around $34.10 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Tuesday. The demand for safe-haven Silver is increasing amid rising tensions, as Israel has targeted sites associated with Hezbollah's financial operations in Beirut, raising fears of escalating conflict.
Israel's potential retaliatory actions against Iran are also back in focus following an Iranian drone breach that detonated near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence. Additionally, Israeli military forces intensified their operations on Monday, surrounding hospitals and shelters for displaced individuals in the northern Gaza Strip, which has hindered the delivery of essential aid to civilians, according to Reuters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Tuesday as the first stop on a broader Middle East tour aimed at revitalizing ceasefire talks in Gaza and discussing the region's future following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
As the tight US election approaches in just two weeks, demand for safe-haven Silver continues to rise. On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, presented starkly different messages on the campaign trail as they sought to win over undecided voters ahead of Election Day.
Moreover, easing monetary policies from major central banks are supporting non-yielding Silver prices. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely expected to announce a significant interest rate cut of 50 basis points at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Recent inflation data indicates that both the Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may contemplate potential rate cuts next month. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is projected to reduce interest rates by 50 basis points by the end of 2024.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
