TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats from record high to near $53.00 on some profit-taking

  • Silver price edges lower to around $53.10 in Thursday’s Asian session. 
  • Market expectations for further interest rate cuts by the Fed are increasing after Fed’s Powell speech. 
  • The US government shutdown and US-China trade tensions boost the safe-haven flows. 
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats from record high to near $53.00 on some profit-taking
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Silver price ( XAG/USD) trades in the negative territory around $53.10 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The white metal retreats from the all-time high of $54.86 amid some profit-taking. However, expectations of US rate cuts and geopolitical and economic uncertainties could provide some support to the white metal. 

Silver edges higher after dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell bolstered bets on a series of rate cuts in the coming months. Traders are currently pricing in nearly a 98% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in October, followed by another reduction in December, which is fully priced in, according to Reuters. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding precious metal. 

Furthermore, ongoing concerns about the US government shutdown and renewed trade tension between Washington and Beijing could boost the safe-haven flows, benefiting the Silver price. US President Donald Trump said Washington was considering cutting some trade ties with China after both countries began imposing additional port fees on ships carrying cargo. This measure will likely raise trading costs and disrupt freight flows. 

Trump still plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month. Any signs of easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could undermine the Silver price. Temporary sell-off or profit-taking cannot be ruled out in the near term as the Silver price has risen over 80% year-to-date (YTD). 

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

EUR/USD rises further to near 1.1670 as US Dollar continues to decline

The EUR/USD pair extends its two-day upside move to near 1.1670 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The major currency pair trades higher as the US Dollar continues to face selling pressure amid firm Federal Reserve dovish bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions.

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Gross Domestic Product and Industrial Production data for August to be released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday, later this session at 06:00 GMT. GBP/USD may extend its gains if the UK economy shows expansion in August.

Gold's record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?

Gold's record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?

Gold’s record rally remains uninterrupted so far this Thursday, as $4,250 appears within reach. Safe-haven flows and a broadly weaker US Dollar keep pushing Gold northward. Gold closed Wednesday above the upper boundary of a rising channel on the daily chart; RSI remains heavily overbought.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers