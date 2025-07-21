Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD resumes its uptrend and tests $38.45 resistance

- Silver advances further to test the resistance area at $38.45..
- A softer US Dollar and the retreating US Treasury yields are supporting precious metals on Monday
- XAG/USD maintains its broader bullish trend intact with key support at $37.60 area.
Silver (XAG/USD) is trading higher, following a slight decline on Friday. The precious metal is dragging support from a somewhat softer US Dollar and the retreating US Treasury yields to extend gains and test resistance at the $38.45 area at the time of writing.
Investors’ sentiment has improved somewhat in a relatively calm start to the week on the European market. A moderate risk appetite is weighing on the US Dollar Index, and lifting precious metals, favoured by their inverse correlation with US Bond yields and the US Dollar.
Technical Analysis: The longer-term bullish bias remains in play
XAG/USD´s reversal from long-term highs above $39.00 found support above the top of a previous bullish channel at the $37.55-$37.65 area last week. It has been moving higher for three of the previous four trading days.
The pair is now testing resistance at $38.45 (the July 15 and 18 highs), which closes the path to the July 14 top at $39.14. Above here, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of last week’s pullback is at the $40.00 psychological area.
A rejection from current levels might find support at the mentioned trendline, now at $37.90, ahead of the July 15, 16, and 17 lows, which meet the 39.8% retracement of the June 24-July 14 rally, at $37.60.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts small gains above 1.1600 amid renewed US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered upside traction and trades above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path and a US-EU trade deal keeps the US Dollar on the defensive, lending support to the pair, in the absence of top-tier economic data releases.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3450 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD edges higher for the second successive day, heading toward 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Monday. A fresh bout of US Dollar selling amid Trump's tariff uncertainty-led cautious mood underpins the major, while the macro calendar remains relatively light this week.
Gold price looks to build on intraday move up beyond $3,370 trading range hurdle
Gold price gains some follow-through positive traction for the second straight day on Monday and has now moved closer to the top end of a multi-week-old trading range. The US Dollar remains on the defensive at the start of a new week amid mixed signals over the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.
BNB posts highest weekly close, eyes new all-time high
BNB continues to trade higher above $762 on Monday after closing at its highest-ever weekly level and gaining over 9% last week. Derivatives data support a bullish thesis as Open Interest hits a yearly high of $1.05 billion, reflecting renewed investor interest.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.