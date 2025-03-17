Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains close to $34.00 near five-month highs

Silver price maintains its position near the five-month high at $34.08, supported by strong safe-haven demand.

Houthis take responsibility for attacking the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

Risk sentiment could improve as Trump and Putin are expected to hold talks regarding a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Silver price (XAG/USD) continues to lose ground for the second successive day, trading around $33.70 per troy ounce during the European hours on Monday. However, Silver price maintains its position near the five-month high at $34.08, reached on March 14.

Silver receives support from safe-haven flows amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack involving 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, targeting the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorting warships in the northern Red Sea.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed that the United States (US) would continue targeting Yemen’s Houthis until they cease their attacks on shipping. The Iran-backed group, in turn, has vowed to escalate its retaliation in response to recent US strikes.

However, the upside of precious metals like Silver could be limited due to potential discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine that may take place this week, as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to engage in talks.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy, stated on Sunday that he anticipates the two leaders will speak, adding that Putin “accepts the philosophy” of Trump’s ceasefire proposal, according to The Guardian. Last week, the US and Ukraine proposed a 30-day ceasefire to Russia, with Putin reportedly showing support for the initiative.

Additionally, concerns over an escalating trade war, fueled by exchanges of tariffs between the U.S. and its major trading partners, further strengthened Silver's safe-haven appeal. Meanwhile, investors look forward to a series of central bank policy meetings later this week, including the US Federal Reserve’s decision. The Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold amid uncertainty over President Donald Trump's economic policies.