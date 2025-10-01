Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains above $47.00 amid increased safe-haven demand

- Silver price reached a new high of $47.57 on Wednesday.
- A non-yielding Silver gained as recent US jobs data boosted expectations of further Fed rate cuts.
- US federal government funding will lapse at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, triggering a government shutdown.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds more than 1% gains, trading around $47.15 per troy ounce at the time of writing. The price of the grey metal marked a fresh high of $47.57 during the early Asian hours on Wednesday. The price of the non-interest-bearing Silver gains ground as recent United States (US) jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.
The latest Job Openings in the US showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level.
The dollar-denominated Silver attracts buyers as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising expectations of further Fed rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against six major currencies, is remaining subdued around 97.80 at the time of writing. Traders will likely observe the United States (US) ADP Employment Change and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for September later in the day.
Silver price receives support from increased safe-haven demand amid concerns over a looming US government shutdown. US federal government funding is set to expire at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday, with around 750,000 federal employees facing furlough after Congress failed to pass funding bills. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6600 amid risk aversion
AUD/USD is drifting lower below 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday, retreating further from a nearly two-week high touched in reaction to the RBA's cautious on-hold rate decision. Investors turn cautious amid the US government shutdown, which, in turn, seems to undermine the risk-sensitive Aussie. The US Dollar stays defensive amid dovish Fed expectations, but fails to support the pair.
Gold: Additional upside appears in the offing
Gold keeps its record-setting rally intact early Wednesday, consolidating near lifetime highs above $3,870 as the United States heads for an imminent government shutdown. The Republicans and Democrats unlikely to strike a last-minute interim deal.
USD/JPY remains sidelined near 148.00, lacks bullish conviction
USD/JPY seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak, while on the sidelines near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Expectations for an imminent rate hike by the BoJ, along with rising geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, could support the Japanese Yen. Meanwhile, Fed rate cut bets and concerns about the US government shutdown fail to assist the US Dollar in attracting buyers, limiting the pair's upside.
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.