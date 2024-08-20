Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rallies to near $30 on potential Fed rate cuts in September

Silver price surges to near $30.00 as investors seem confident that the Fed will begin reducing interest rates in September.

Firm Fed rate-cut bets weigh on the US Dollar and bond yields.

Investors await the FOMC minutes release and Fed Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning spree for the fourth trading session on Tuesday. The white metal soars to near the psychological resistance of $30.00 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.

Investors see the Fed begin to reduce interest rates from September amid growing risks to the United States (US) labor market. Also, Fed officials seem confident that price pressures will return to the desired rate of 2%. Firm Fed rate cuts continue to weigh on the US Dollar (USD).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, seems vulnerable near more-than-seven-months low around 101.76. Also, 10-year US Treasury yields hover near a three-day low of around 3.86%. Lower yields on interest-bearing assets bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Silver, given that they result in lower opportunity costs of holding investments in them.

While the Fed rate cut in September appears to be a done deal, investors want to know how fast the policy-easing process would be. Recently, market participants started anticipating that the Fed could deliver a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate reduction. However, those expectations eased significantly but are still on the horizon.

For more interest rate clarity, investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which will be published on Wednesday and the August 22-23 Jackson Hole Symposium.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price approaches the slightly downward-sloping trendline plotted from the May 20 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe. The white metal climbs above 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $28.80, suggesting that the short-term trend has become bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to near 60.00. A decisive break above the same would result in a bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart