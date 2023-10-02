Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD nosedives to near $21.50 as US Dollar strengthens, upbeat US data

- Silver price dives perpendicularly to near $21.50 amid strength in the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar eyes more upside as the US Manufacturing PMI outperformed expectations but remained below the 50.0 threshold.
- Silver price delivers a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder pattern, which results in a vertical sell-off.
Silver price (XAG/USD) faces an immense sell-off as the United States Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported a higher-than-anticipated Manufacturing PMI for September. The economic data landed at 49.0, much higher than estimates and the former release of 47.7 and 47.6 respectively.
In spite of upbeat factory activities, the Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50.0 threshold for the 10th time in a row. The New Orders Index for the US factory also outperformed expectations and jumped to 49.2 from the August reading of 46.8.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered its entire gains, and jumped to near 106.80, as the market mood dampened after weak Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for September. China’s factory activities missed estimates by a wide margin but managed to remain above the 50.0 threshold. The economic data landed at 50.6 lower than estimates and the August reading of 51.2 and 51.0 respectively.
The US Dollar is expected to remain volatile ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. Investors anticipate a hawkish interest rate guidance as the United States economy is resilient. The US economy is outperforming other developed economies due to upbeat labor market conditions, robust consumer spending, and strong wage growth.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price deliver a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern on a daily scale, which results in a vertical sell-off. The white metal breaks sharply below the neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern plotted from June 23 low at $22.11. The declining 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $23.00 indicates that the short-term trend has turned bearish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) slips into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which warrants more downside.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.42
|Today daily open
|22.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.44
|Daily SMA100
|23.51
|Daily SMA200
|23.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.56
|Previous Daily Low
|22.12
|Previous Weekly High
|23.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
