TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves above $48.50 due to increased safe-haven demand

  • Silver price gains as traders adopt caution ahead of the US inflation data due on Friday.
  • The non-yielding Silver receives support as the Fed is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in October.
  • Silver declined as market sentiment improved over a potential US-China trade deal.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves above $48.50 due to increased safe-haven demand
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) edges higher after two days of losses, trading around $48.70 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Thursday. Silver prices may further appreciate due to increased safe-haven demand, driven by market caution ahead of the United States (US) inflation data for September due on Friday amid a data blackout. The prolonged US government shutdown delays the key US economic data releases, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), adding uncertainty for financial markets and the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The non-interest-bearing Silver may attract more buyers amid an increased likelihood of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. A Reuters poll suggested that 115 out of 117 economists have predicted that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% in the monetary policy announcement on October 29. For the year, 83 of 117 economists expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, while 32 anticipate one cut.

Silver prices retreated after reaching an all-time high of $54.86, reached on October 16, as markets weighed overbought concerns. Additionally, the optimism over a potential US-China trade deal improved market sentiment, which weakened the demand for precious metals, including Silver.

US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The Trump-Xi discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including US soybean exports, limiting nuclear weapons, and China’s purchases of Russian Oil.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD gives signs of life above 1.1600

EUR/USD leaves behind a multi-day negative streak and manages to advance past the 1.1600 hurdle at the end of the NA session on Wednesday. The recovery in spot follows a slight pullback in the Greenback as investors continue to assess the US-China trade front and the lack of progress toward a deal to end the US government shutdown.

GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3340 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar draws support due to increased risk aversion as traders are expected to approach the United States inflation data due on Friday cautiously amid the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout.

Gold defends 21-day SMA amid renewed geopolitical, trade tensions

Gold defends 21-day SMA amid renewed geopolitical, trade tensions

Gold battles $4,100, reversing the Asian dip to near $4,065 on Thursday. US Dollar finds fresh haven bids as geopolitics and trade headlines dent risk appetite. Gold buyers stay hopeful whilst above the 21-day SMA at $4,024, with daily RSI still bullish.

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for actively managed cryptocurrency ETF amid regulatory delays

T. Rowe Price files for an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund tied to multiple digital currencies. The move marks a pivotal moment for the firm’s expansion into digital assets, even as regulatory progress slows amid the ongoing US government shutdown.

Washington’s gambit and the Oil market’s fury

Washington’s gambit and the Oil market’s fury

There are moments in geopolitics when words hit harder than missiles — and yesterday, Washington’s Treasury Department fired one straight into the bloodstream of global energy. Rosneft and Lukoil, the twin juggernauts that keep Russia’s oil heart pumping, are now sanctioned under U.S. law. 

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes triangle breakout as CEXs outflow, adoption surge

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 on Thursday, avoiding further losses below this psychological level. Technically, the PI token approaches the apex of the descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, while on-chain data could provide tailwinds to tilt the breakout on the upside. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers