Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hung up on descending trendline near $22.60

- Silver prices are seeing a minor pullback for Monday, after Friday's peak into $22.82 failed to spark an extended rally.
- XAG/USD is seeing softening bids at the descending trendline from $25.00.
- Spot Silver prices are tracking the US Dollar closely, traders will be looking for a pattern breakdown.
XAG/USD prices are softly back on Monday in a relief pullback from Friday's peak into $22.82. While bullish momentum saw a boost for spot Silver on the back of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict last week, Silver's deep bear rout from August's peaks at the $25.00 handle are constraining metal bulls.
Silver has seen a firm rebound in October, climbing over 9% from a low of $20.68 at the beginning of the month, but things still remain bearish for the XAG/USD, and October's bottom bids still represent a seven-month low for Silver.
Silver bulls are going to need a solid firming-up of broader market sentiment before the XAG/USD can lift back into 2023's median prices.
XAG/USD Technical Outlook
Silver's Friday peak saw XAG/USD bids ping off a descending trendline drawn from August's peak at the $25.00 major handle, marking in a potential swing high at $22.82 if bearish action sees a continuation.
On the top side, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is capping off near-term action from $22.90, and has confirmed a bearish crossover of the 200-day SMA, currently parked just north of $23.25.
XAG/USD Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|22.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.31
|Daily SMA50
|22.92
|Daily SMA100
|23.32
|Daily SMA200
|23.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.82
|Previous Daily Low
|21.81
|Previous Weekly High
|22.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.57
|Previous Monthly High
|24.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.1
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
