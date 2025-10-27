Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses below $48.00 due to risk-on mood

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around $48.00 per troy ounce during the European hours on Monday. The price of the grey metal declines due to weakened safe-haven demand, driven by the progress in the United States (US)-China trade negotiations. Silver prices also decline as profit-taking emerges amid concerns of overvaluation following the metal’s surge to record highs.

The risk-on sentiment improves after reports that top negotiators from the US and China have reached a consensus on major disputes and paved the way for Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet on Thursday to finalize a trade deal. Officials in Malaysia announced after two days of talks that both sides had agreed on key issues, including export controls, fentanyl, and shipping levies.

Moreover, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that President Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods “is effectively off the table.” Bessent added that China has agreed to make “substantial” soybean purchases and to postpone its rare-earth export controls “for a year while they re-examine it.”

The downside of the non-interest-bearing Silver could be restrained as softer recent US inflation data for September support the likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this week. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 96% possibility of another reduction in December. It is worth noting that returns on interest-bearing assets decline when interest rates fall. This makes non-yielding assets such as Silver more appealing, since investors aren’t missing out on as much interest income by holding them.