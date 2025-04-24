- Silver steady on Thursday, supported by weaker US Dollar and lower bond yields.
- Traders eye upside amid lingering uncertainty over full US-China tariff rollback.
- Fed officials remain cautious, signal data-dependent path amid rising economic ambiguity.
Silver finished Thursday's session virtually unchanged, yet it remains near weekly highs of $33.65, with traders poised to push the grey metal higher.
XAG/USD clings to $33.65 as Fed uncertainty and falling Treasury yields bolster precious metals despite tariff relief hopes
An improvement in risk appetite was sponsored by a de-escalation of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, which weighed on silver prices. However, China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman urged the US to lift all duties on Chinese imports “if it really wants to solve the problem.”
Precious metals remain underpinned by the fall of US Treasury yields. This consequently weakened the Greenback, which, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), dropped 0.50% down to 99.28.
US economic data showed the labor market remains solid following the release of the latest Initial Jobless Claims figures, which came in aligned with estimates. US Durable Goods Orders smashed forecasts of 2% in March and grew 9.2% Month over Month due to a jump in transportation orders.
A myriad of Fed speakers led by Governor Waller grabbed the headlines. Waller said that it is unlikely to know the impact of tariffs in July, adding that the second half of 2025 will bring more clarity. Cleveland Fed Beth Hammack said that uncertainty is weighing on businesses, and if data warrants it, the Fed’s next move could be in June.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Amid this backdrop, Silver could remain trading near the week’s high but buyers need to clear key resistance levels. the first ceiling would be $34.00, followed by the current year-to-date (YTD) high of $34.58. Once those two levels are taken out, traders could target the $35.00 mark.
Conversely, if XAG/USD falls below $33.00, sellers will be tempted to test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $32.63. Once cleared, the next support would be $32.00.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.