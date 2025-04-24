Silver steady on Thursday, supported by weaker US Dollar and lower bond yields.

Traders eye upside amid lingering uncertainty over full US-China tariff rollback.

Fed officials remain cautious, signal data-dependent path amid rising economic ambiguity.

Silver finished Thursday's session virtually unchanged, yet it remains near weekly highs of $33.65, with traders poised to push the grey metal higher.

XAG/USD clings to $33.65 as Fed uncertainty and falling Treasury yields bolster precious metals despite tariff relief hopes

An improvement in risk appetite was sponsored by a de-escalation of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, which weighed on silver prices. However, China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman urged the US to lift all duties on Chinese imports “if it really wants to solve the problem.”

Precious metals remain underpinned by the fall of US Treasury yields. This consequently weakened the Greenback, which, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), dropped 0.50% down to 99.28.

US economic data showed the labor market remains solid following the release of the latest Initial Jobless Claims figures, which came in aligned with estimates. US Durable Goods Orders smashed forecasts of 2% in March and grew 9.2% Month over Month due to a jump in transportation orders.

A myriad of Fed speakers led by Governor Waller grabbed the headlines. Waller said that it is unlikely to know the impact of tariffs in July, adding that the second half of 2025 will bring more clarity. Cleveland Fed Beth Hammack said that uncertainty is weighing on businesses, and if data warrants it, the Fed’s next move could be in June.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Amid this backdrop, Silver could remain trading near the week’s high but buyers need to clear key resistance levels. the first ceiling would be $34.00, followed by the current year-to-date (YTD) high of $34.58. Once those two levels are taken out, traders could target the $35.00 mark.

Conversely, if XAG/USD falls below $33.00, sellers will be tempted to test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $32.63. Once cleared, the next support would be $32.00.