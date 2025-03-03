Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds ground above $31.00 amid increased safe-haven demand

- Silver prices benefit from safe-haven demand amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
- An additional 10% US tariff on Chinese imports is set to take effect on Tuesday.
- The weaker US Dollar makes dollar-denominated Silver more affordable for holders of other currencies, attracting increased buying interest.
Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds after two consecutive days of losses, trading around $31.30 per troy ounce during Asian market hours on Monday. The precious metal benefits from safe-haven demand amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
Over the weekend, Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, effective Tuesday, following a similar 10% tariff imposed last month. Additionally, on Thursday, he stated via Truth Social that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will take effect on March 4.
In response, China is considering countermeasures, potentially including both tariff and non-tariff restrictions. US agricultural and food products are expected to be key targets, with possible non-tariff actions such as increased regulatory scrutiny, customs delays, and other trade barriers.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions intensified as a dispute arose between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy during peace negotiations. Zelenskyy was expected to sign an agreement granting the US expanded access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals and hold a joint press conference. However, the plan was abandoned following a heated exchange between the leaders in front of the media.
The weaker US Dollar (USD) is also providing support for Silver, making it more affordable for holders of other currencies. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, hovers around 107.30 at the time of writing.
Additionally, the latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data has helped ease concerns over inflationary spikes, boosting expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts. This has further enhanced Silver’s appeal as a non-yielding asset.
January’s PCE report aligned with market expectations, with the monthly headline PCE holding steady at 0.3%. Core PCE edged up to 0.3% from December’s 0.2%, while the annual headline PCE stood at 2.6%, slightly above forecasts but unchanged from December. Core PCE eased to 2.6%, down from a revised 2.9% in December.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.0400 amid Europe's Ukraine peace push
EUR/USD holds the rebound above 1.0400 early Monday. The Euro firms up on Europe's efforts in a renewed push for peace in Ukraine. Upbeat Chinese PMI data underpins risk sentiment, adding to the weight on the US Dollar, keeping the pair afloat ahead of EU inflation data.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rallies as Trump announces ‘Crypto Strategic Reserve’
Bitcoin price hovers around $93,000 on Monday after rallying 9.53% the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple prices followed BTC’s footsteps and rallied nearly 14% and 35% on Sunday.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 after Chinese PMI data
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6200 as markets cheer the upbeat China's February Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The Europe-Ukraine peace talks optimism and a broad crypto upsurge weigh on the US Dollar, supporting the Aussie rebound but looming US tariffs remain a drag.
Gold price firms up on geopolitical and tariff uncertainty
Gold price is consolidating the rebound from three-week lows of $2,833 early Monday, bracing for an eventful week amid looming US tariffs and the Ukraine truce deal.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.