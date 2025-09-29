Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds gains above $46.50 due to Fed rate cut bets

- Silver price reached a fresh 14-year high of $46.64 on Monday.
- The US August inflation report increased the likelihood of the Fed delivering another interest rate cut in October.
- The grey metal gains as safe-haven demand rises on potential US government shutdown.
Silver price (XAG/USD) is trading around new 14-year high of $46.64, marked during the Asian hours on Monday. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts buyers as the US August inflation report boosts the odds of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering another interest rate cut in October.
It is worth noting that investors could put their bets on precious metals including Silver in terms of gaining better investment returns. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 89% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 66% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% prior. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations.
Silver price also receives support from increased safe-haven demand as traders brace for shutdown risks of the United States (US) government. US President Donald Trump will meet congressional leaders on Monday to discuss government funding. Without a deal, a shutdown could begin from October 1, coinciding with new tariffs on trucks, pharmaceuticals, and more. The standoff could also delay the September payrolls report and other key data, per Reuters.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is losing ground and trading around 98.00 at the time of writing. The dollar-denominated Silver draws support as weaker Greenback makes it more affordable for foreign buyers.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches fresh record highs jusy shy of $3,800
Gold resumes its uptrend and refreshes record highs just shy of $3,800 in the Asian session on Monday. Concerns about a US government shutdown and market talks on fresh tariffs weigh on the US Dollar, underpinning Gold. Fedspeak and US data remain in focus.
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6550 on weaker US Dollar
AUD/USD is extending the previous rebound above 0.6550 in Monday's Asian session as the US Dollar is posting modest losses. A potential US Government shutdown dents the sentiment around the Greenback, allowing the Aussie to hold higher ground ahead of Tuesday's expected RBA rate-on hold decision.
USD/JPY attacks 149.00, tracking US Dollar weakness
The USD/JPY pair trades with a soft tone at the beginning of the new week, attacking the 149.00 level in Asian trading on Monday. The pair tracks the US Dollar weakness, in light of a looming US government shutdown and ahead of a string of top-tier economic data due later this week.
Week ahead: Market looking for Goldilocks in the jobs report
Markets approach the coming week like a troupe of acrobats performing without a net, each movement dependent on a single balancing act: the U.S. jobs report. The S&P 500 still hovers near record heights, its relentless rally powered by faith in Fed rate cuts, yet valuations are stretched like a drumskin, one hard hawkish strike away from snapping.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.