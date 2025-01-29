Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD gains traction to near $30.50, Fed rate decision looms

- Silver price edges higher to around $30.40 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- The Fed is anticipated to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday.
- Safe-haven flows could support the Silver price.
The Silver price (XAG/USD) trades with mild gains around $30.40 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The uncertainty surrounding new tariff policies under US President Donald Trump’s administration could provide some support to the precious metal. Later on Wednesday, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
The Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday will play a pivotal role in shaping the direction of Silver price. The US central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate steady at its January meeting at its current range of 4.25%–4.50%. In December Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed would deliver fewer rate cuts in 2025 than it had earlier projected
However, investors will closely watch the Press Conference for more cues about the US rate outlook. If the Fed takes a wait-and-see approach to the Trump administration's policies, this could lift the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated commodity price in the near term.
Additionally, China’s economic growth concerns could weigh on Silver demand as China is a major consumer of silver. China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in January, its weakest since August. The country’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted to 49.1 in January. This reading came in below the previous reading and market consensus of 50.1.
On the other hand, safe-haven demand amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflicts could boost the white metal. Officials and media outlets reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian drones targeted oil and power facilities in western parts of Russia.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.